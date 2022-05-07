Bull vs bear: Top 5 triggers that may dictate stock market next week

Speaking on the reasons for slide in Indian equity market, Sunil Nyati, MD at Swastika Investmart Ltd. said, "The sudden Repo Rate and CRR hike by the RBI has perplexed investors and this marks the end of pandemic led stimulus, we believe that investors would have to work very hard to earn good returns as the days of easy money are ending. We suggest investors stay with quality names and invest in stocks that have a good growth outlook and are valued reasonably and take advantage of the current correction."