Bull vs bear: US GDP data to Fed meeting — 5 stock market triggers for this week

Advising bulls and bears of Indian stock market to remain vigilant about the triggers that may dictate markets next week, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "This sharp rise should not be taken as trend reversal or market bottom till the gains registered on Friday sustains and market closes above 16,000 levels for at least two sessions. Market investors are also advised to remain vigilant about the US Fed meeting on Wednesday, US first quarter GDP data, Rupee vs dollar movement, dollar index, economic activities in China, quarterly results, etc."

