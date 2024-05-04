Bull vs bear: When will Nifty 50 hit 25K, Sensex climb to one lakh? Experts give this timeline
Bull vs bear: In the post-COVID period, Indian markets are witnessing three bull and bear markets, say experts
Stock market outlook: After climbing to a new peak in the week gone by, frontline indices of the Indian stock market failed to sustain at higher levels, and they witnessed heavy correction immediately after touching the new peaks. This might have put doubts into the minds of stock investors about whether the Indian stock market has topped out and whether bears are ready to take centre stage in the subsequent few sessions. According to stock market experts, in the post-COVID period, Indian markets are witnessing three bull and bear markets. We are in the second bull market, as the first was seen in the pre-budget rally when the Nifty 50 index touched the psychological 22,000 peak. Nifty missed the 23,000 mark on Friday last week in the second bull trend. They said that in the next bull trend expected this year ahead of Diwali 2024, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch or come close to the 24,000 mark.
