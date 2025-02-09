Following the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) impressive win in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, the Indian stock market is expected to respond positively when trading resumes on Monday.

Market experts suggest that after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, some doubts had surfaced regarding 'Brand Modi,' but these concerns are likely to be alleviated as the BJP has consistently performed well in all state elections since then.

Analysts anticipate a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, with banking and metal stocks attracting strong buying interest. Additionally, they foresee a wave of sentimental buying in Adani shares.

Why Adani shares may be in focus on Monday? According to Mahesh M Ojha, Head of Research at Hensex Securities, Adani Enterprises shares could attract the attention of Dalal Street bulls on Monday.

Ojha said, “Among Adani group stocks, I believe Adani Enterprises shares may come under the radar of Dalal Street bulls when the market re-opens on Monday. Adani Ports share may also see some buying interest as it is the core of the Adani group business.”

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities said that it has been found that Adani group shares see some value buying if there is something positive for the brand Modi in the Indian politics.

“We saw massive selling in Adani group shares after announcing the Lok Sabha Election results in 2024, followed by strong buying after the Lok Sabha Exit polls. Similarly, we saw some buying in Gautam Adani-owned company's shares after the BJP's victory in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra assembly elections. So, the trend is expected to continue after Delhi Election Results on Monday,” Jain added.