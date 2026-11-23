Indian equity benchmarks came under pressure on Monday, 23 November, as investors booked profits following a four-week rally. The recent market upswing had been supported by strong foreign fund inflows, a retreat in crude oil prices and a shift in global investor sentiment amid a selloff in AI-linked stocks.

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The Nifty 50 slipped 0.91% to 25,568 . 80, while the Sensex declined 0.96% to 83,117.35 as of 11:44 am IST. Both indices had started the session on a positive note, rising around 0.8% each, but soon surrendered their early gains as selling gathered pace.

The weakness was widespread, with 16 major sectoral indices trading lower. The Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices also fell 0.6% each, reflecting pressure across the broader market.

Banking stocks were among the biggest drags on the benchmarks. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices declined 1.9% each after delivering gains of 19.1% and 18.8%, respectively, over the preceding four weeks. The broader financial services index lost 1.3%, while the PSU Bank index dropped 2.4%, following a sharp 22.4% rally over the previous four weeks. Financial stocks had gained 18.3% during the same period.

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Metal stocks also witnessed significant selling, with the sectoral index falling 2.4%. Weakness in global metal prices and a stronger US dollar weighed on the segment, as concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence outlook and the possibility of further US interest-rate hikes dented risk appetite.

Monday's decline comes after a strong November rally. The Nifty 50 and Sensex remain higher by 11.4% and 12.2%, respectively, for the month. However, both benchmark indices had spent much of November in overbought territory, making them vulnerable to profit-booking after their sustained advance.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said that the market ran up too much too fast, delivering double-digit returns in fourteen trading days. After such a scorching run, profit booking is inevitable. This is happening now. The excessive volatility in global markets, particularly the crash in Nasdaq by more than 5% last Friday, is also weighing on markets.

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Experts attributed Monday's market decline to three key factors: profit-booking after the recent rally, heavy selling in banking and metal stocks, and volatility ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.

1. Profit-booking after a strong rally Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the market had witnessed a strong run last week, led largely by banking stocks, prompting some investors to lock in profits. The Nifty opened higher and climbed to an intraday high of 25,992, but subsequently slipped to around 25,555. This marked a decline of nearly 0.95% from Friday's close and about 1.7% from the day's high, indicating selling pressure at elevated levels.

2. Banking and metal stocks drag benchmarks Heavy selling in banking shares weighed on the benchmark indices, while the Nifty Metal index declined around 3.1% during the session. Arora also pointed to weakness across Asian markets, which added to the pressure on domestic investor sentiment.

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3. F&O expiry adds to intraday volatility Arora said the November monthly futures and options (F&O) expiry had been advanced to Monday because stock exchanges would remain closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Position adjustments on expiry day tend to amplify intraday market swings, adding another layer of volatility.

He further noted that the recent market rally had been narrow, with a relatively small group of stocks, particularly banks and financials, accounting for much of the gains. Consequently, profit-booking in these market leaders had an outsized impact on the broader indices.

Technical Views Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the Nifty 50 and Sensex opened the week with an upward gap but failed to sustain gains at higher levels, triggering profit-booking that pulled the indices back towards the midpoint of the previous session's trading range. However, he noted that Indian equity markets continue to outperform global peers on a relative basis amid the ongoing selloff in international markets.

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Among the major sectoral indices, Nifty IT emerged as the best performer, while Nifty Metal was the biggest laggard.

Nifty support and resistance levels Shah identified the 25,410–25,430 zone as a crucial support area for the Nifty, while immediate resistance is placed at 25,720–25,740. A breach below 25,410 could drag the index towards the next support zone of 25,240–25,260.

On the upside, a decisive move above 25,740 could extend the rally towards 25,890, he said.

Options data signals resistance at higher levels On the derivatives front, meaningful call writing was observed at the 25,600 and 25,700 strikes, indicating resistance at these levels. On the put side, the 25,500 strike recorded substantial open interest, followed by the 25,400 strike.

The Nifty's advance-decline ratio stood at 16:34, indicating a broader market bias towards declining stocks.

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Sensex levels to watch For the Sensex, Shah sees support at 82,700, while the immediate resistance is placed at 83,600.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.