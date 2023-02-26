Bull vs bear: Will Nifty defend its bottom made on the budget day?

Nifty ended last week with a cut of 2.67%, followed by a six-day losing streak. We were already struggling to move higher, and now weakness in global markets due to a jump in US bond yields is acting as a key headwind. The market will continue to keep an eye on the direction of global markets along with the movement of US bond yields and the dollar index in the near term because the interest rate scenario in the USA will remain a dominating factor in the first half of 2023. The market isn't currently responding to the geopolitical situation all that much, but any unexpected development—positive or negative—could cause the market to move significantly. Domestically, our Q4 GDP numbers and monthly auto sales numbers will be key macro factors this week.

