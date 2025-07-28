Bulls and bears clash at 25,200: Will Nifty break free?
Summary
Heavy call writing signals persistent bearish sentiment as markets extended their losing streak for a fourth straight week, with traders positioning for more downside.
Indian stocks could see more volatility this week as the Nifty struggled to hold above the 25,200 level last week. This key resistance has triggered a battle between bulls and bears, amid heavy selling by foreign investors.
