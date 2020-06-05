Bulls back in action as Sensex surges 300 points. But market experts cautious

“The current week has been a good one for the global markets as major frontline markets posted a strong rally. The Nasdaq is almost at its all-time high. The rally has been driven by positive sentiment generated from gradual lifting of lockdown across economies, despite weak economic readings and civil unrest in the US. The Indian markets continued its momentum into this week as it is seen closing with gains of 6%. Consumer durables, Banks and Metal indices performed well during the week. While the government has announced Unlock-1, a worrisome factor is that the number of daily Covid-19 cases are not showing any signs of peaking out. Investors should be watchful now as weak economic growth coupled with premium near-term valuations could be headwinds for the market."