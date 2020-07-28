Bulls back in charge as Sensex surges 550 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300

Indian markets surged today to near a five-month high, with auto and IT stocks leading the gains. Global markets were mostly higher today on hopes of further US stimulus. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.52% higher at 11,300 while the BSE Sensex closed up 558 points at 38,492. Investors also bet that the US Federal Reserve would reaffirm its dovish stance this week.

The Nifty auto index rose 3.5% with Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors rising 4.7% each. India's second-most valuable stock Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose as much as 5.1%. Ultratech Cement, the top Nifty gainer, rose 7.2% after the company reported a better-than-expected profit for the quarter ended June.

ICICI Bank was the top laggard, shedding 1.8%.

"Much attention will be focused on a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve that begins Tuesday as Congress debates another stimulus package. Markets have broken out of near term trading range and could be headed higher in the short term," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"After moving into a broader range of 11240-11060 levels in the last four sessions, Nifty witnessed promising upmove on Tuesday and closed the day higher by 168 points. The previous opening upside gap of 11245 (opening down gap of 6th March) has been filled completely and Nifty closed above it on Tuesday. The filling of this important gap at 11245 (as Nifty witnessed sharp trended decline in March 2020, after the formation of this gap) could signal more upside in the near term. The short term trend of Nifty is positive. Any weakness from here could find crucial support around 11230-11200 in the short term.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

"The bulls were back in charge, after a minor pause in yesterday’s session and helped the benchmark to gain over one and a half percent. Initially, favourable global cues led a firm start, followed by healthy buying interest throughout the session. Going ahead, the FOMC meet outcome (on 29th July) would be one of the key events to watch out for. Besides, the key economic data points would provide more clarity on the recovery in the economy. On the domestic front, earnings announcements from companies and auto sales numbers would be on investors’ radar. We advise continuing with a positive yet cautious approach as Nifty is inching closer to the next hurdle at 10,350 levels."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Globally, there is an expectation that the US Fed would continue with its dovish policy stance, which would ensure liquidity, especially into emerging markets like India. Liquidity has been a key driver for the market performance, and the Fed decision is likely to be greeted positively. The advice to remain cautious remains and investors must accumulate only quality stocks."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We were successful in going past the 11300 level. But it can be summarised that we have crossed the range bound movement. The markets should now be headed to 11450-11500 levels. The new support the market needs to respect on the downside is 11100."

