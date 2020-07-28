Bulls back in charge as Sensex surges 550 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300

"The bulls were back in charge, after a minor pause in yesterday’s session and helped the benchmark to gain over one and a half percent. Initially, favourable global cues led a firm start, followed by healthy buying interest throughout the session. Going ahead, the FOMC meet outcome (on 29th July) would be one of the key events to watch out for. Besides, the key economic data points would provide more clarity on the recovery in the economy. On the domestic front, earnings announcements from companies and auto sales numbers would be on investors’ radar. We advise continuing with a positive yet cautious approach as Nifty is inching closer to the next hurdle at 10,350 levels."