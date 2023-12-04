Bulls celebrate saffron sweep in state assembly elections
Summary
- Investors cheer policy stability, clearer view of BJP retaining power in general elections after victory in heartland states
Investors turned richer by ₹5.8 trillion overnight as Indian benchmark indices rose the most in 14 months on Monday, following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) thumping victory in three heartland states. According to market veterans, the rally underscores investor belief in the ‘Modi premium’ that could see the government win comfortably at next year’s Lok Sabha election.