Bulls celebrate saffron sweep in state assembly elections

Driven by institutional purchases and index futures’ short-covering by FPIs, the Nifty and the Sensex rose over 2% each, the most in a single session since 4 October 2022. The benchmarks vaulted to their highest-ever levels of 20,702.65 and 68,918.22 during the day, before closing at all-time highs of 20,686.80 and 68,865.12, gaining 418.90 points and 1,383.93 points, respectively.