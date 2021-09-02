Indian markets were back to new highs today, a day after a small correction. Boosted by oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) and IT major TCS blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.92% higher at 17,234 while Sensex soared over 500 points to 57,852. The Indian rupee also edged slightly higher to finish at 73.06 against the US dollar.

“We’re seeing buying on every dip across sectors which shows that the bulls are in control. Besides the supportive global cues, the recent positives from the domestic front viz. the pace of the vaccination drive and further reopening by the states are fuelling the momentum. We’re now eyeing 17,500 in Nifty. Amid all, we reiterate our positive yet cautious stance and suggest focusing on accumulating quality stocks on dips," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

TCS rose over 3% to pull the Nifty IT index 1.6% higher. FMCG stocks extended gains to the seventh session with the sectoral index rising 1.64% today.

“The short term trend of Nifty is in a strong mode and the broad market indices were also in driver's seat. One may expect further upside in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing another round of consolidation or minor profit booking from the new highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 17500 and immediate support is placed at 17150," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards. M&M closed 2.3% lower after the automaker warned of production cuts due to semiconductor shortages.

For the trend following traders, says Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, “17150 would be the key support level, and above the same the uptrend structure could continue up to 17300-17350 levels."

“The intraday rally indicates further uptrend from the current levels but the market has formed a double top kind of formation. On the flip side, if the Nifty slips below 17150, it may trigger a quick intraday correction till 17100-17075 levels," he added.

The Nifty Bank index today ended 0.7% higher at 36,831. “Now Immediate Support for Bank Nifty is placed at 36700 levels followed by 36550 – 36500 levels & similarly upside hurdle is placed at 36950-37000- 37150 levels," says Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99.

