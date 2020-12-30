Bulls dominate as Nifty ends shy of 14000. What analysts say on today's move

Healthy buying interest in the latter half of the session led the Nifty extend gains to the sixth day and end near the 14,000 level. Nifty settled 0.35% higher at 13,981, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.28% to 47,746, tracking upbeat global sentiment and continued inflows into Indian markets. European shares were higher today as Britain approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The broader markets too participated as both BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with gains of 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.

Shares of AstraZeneca Plc's Indian arm closed up 2.5% after rising as much as 5.1%. Among the Sensex stocks, UltraTech Cement was the top gainer, rising 4%. Bajaj Finance, Maruti, M&M and Tech Mahindra rose between 1.5% and 3%.

Analysts have said while stocks remained overvalued, the market could continue to rise in the absence of any negative news.

“Market continue to trade with a positive bias. We believe the short as well as medium term trend is positive. Range for Nifty50 is seen at 13600-14300 with buying on dips advisable. Medium term target seen at 14700-14800 levels. Cement, FMCG and select BFSI stocks look attractive at current levels," said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"Once again the Nifty attempted to hit the 14000 levels but was unable to. From a technical perspective, it is all set to achieve 14100 as the next level of resistance. It is a matter of time that we see that magical level on our screens! We have a good support at 13600 and any dip should be utilized to enter fresh long positions for higher targets."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services

"Domestic sentiment is upbeat, expecting a nod for Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine usage in India. Growth sectors like auto, realty and metal led the rally while defensives like pharma continued to remain under pressure. Although the market is at its most expensive valuation level, FPIs continue to pump in funds and roll the Indian market higher on a daily basis."

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"If Nifty manages to hold above 14k mark then only we may see current bullish momentum to extend further towards 14200 zone. Otherwise, some profit booking can witness and we may see the index to trade in the range of 13800-14000 zone."

Subash Gangadharan, Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities

"Technically, with the Nifty surging higher to new life highs, the short term trend remains up. We expect the index to make further new life highs in the coming sessions. Short term supports to watch are now at 13864. The short term trend remains up. The intermediate uptrend too is still intact and we are likely to see new life highs in the coming sessions. It is important that the supports of 13864-13842 are not broken for the uptrend to sustain."

