Bulls grab gas stocks as India renews $78 billion LNG deal with Qatar; ONGC, Petronet hit 4% upper circuit
Shares of ONGC, Petronet LNG, GAIL (India) saw sharp gains today after the leading LNG importer extended a 2004 deal with Qatar to buy 7.5 million tonne a year of gas for producing electricity.
Bulls tightened their grip over gas stocks after Petronet LNG Ltd announced on February 6 that it is likely to sign a deal with QatarEnergy to extend a 2004 deal to buy 7.5 million tonne a year of gas for producing electricity, making fertilizers and converting to CNG. On the sidelines of India Energy Week, India's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer said that the first 25-year deal is to expire in 2028 and is now being extended for 20 additional years.
