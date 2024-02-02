Bulls tighten grip over OMCs after ₹15,000 crore capex infusion; IOC, BPCL, HPCL hit 6-9% upper circuit
Shares of Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL saw sharp gains today after finance minister announced a ₹15,000 crore capital support for oil companies in FY25 in Interim Budget 2024.
Bulls tightened their grip over Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday, February 2, after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman deferred the ₹15,000 crore infusion in state-owned fuel retailers to the next financial year, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday (February 1).
