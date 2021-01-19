Bulls make a smart comeback as Sensex surges 834 points: 10 things to know

8) Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Bulls took control after two days of massive selloff, tracking positive cues from Asian markets and in expectation of a bigger US stimulus to keep the liquidity alive. Buying was seen across sectors with realty and PSU Banks outshining. The current market will get further boost by foreign inflow if additional US stimulus kicks in. However, recent volatility in the market has increased due to concerns over high valuations and bond yields. Investors should be watchful."

