Bulls see red and markets tank with covid bump, geopolitics

“Our investment committee expects the equity market to see some downward pressure in the coming weeks as profit booking may set in. However, from a medium-term perspective, we still expect positive returns from equities as we believe equity as an asset class should see support from ultra-loose monetary policies by the major central banks. We recommend investors to use this weakness to build exposure to large private sector banks from a 12-18 months’ perspective," Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India, said in a note on 15 September.