Bulls shatter multiple records today as Sensex, Nifty soar to new highs

Arun Malhotra, founder & CIO, CapGrow Capital Advisors, remains cautious on broader markets. "Markets are buoyant and the large caps have started moving up. Majority of the buoyancy in the last 3 months have been witnessed in small and midcaps that are due for correction. The Q1Fy22 results have been decent and will keep the market steady. A shift from small cap to large caps seems to be the trade right now," he said.