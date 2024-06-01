Bulls to tighten grip on D-Street after exit polls project 350+ for BJP; Nifty 50 eyes 23,400 on June 3, say analysts
Exit polls indicated a clear victory for the NDA with around 360 seats, which is likely to remove election-related jitters among investors, said analysts
Bulls are likely to tighten their grip on D-Street in the next market session on Monday, June 3, after most of the exit polls predicted on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA may win over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Market analysts are bullish on Nifty 50's upcoming rally and said BJP's clear victory, as predicted by exit polls, is likely to remove election-related jitters among investors.
