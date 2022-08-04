Bulls  up the  risk on Bank Nifty  ahead  of MPC meet

Traders are punting on the RBI’s interest rate decision on Friday through the riskier Bank Nifty futures rather than the staple Bank Nifty options contracts, implying expectations of a higher upside from Thursday’s close of 37,755, despite brewing tensions between China and Taiwan
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :Wealthy clients and traders are punting on the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision on Friday through the riskier Bank Nifty futures rather than the staple Bank Nifty options contracts, implying expectations of a higher upside from Thursday’s close of 37,755, despite brewing tensions between China and Taiwan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :Wealthy clients and traders are punting on the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision on Friday through the riskier Bank Nifty futures rather than the staple Bank Nifty options contracts, implying expectations of a higher upside from Thursday’s close of 37,755, despite brewing tensions between China and Taiwan.
This aggressive stance is being taken amid the risk of higher mark-to-market losses in futures than on options in the belief that Bank Nifty will continue to outperform the Nifty and that traders would earn higher absolute gains than they would have through options, market analysts said.
This aggressive stance is being taken amid the risk of higher mark-to-market losses in futures than on options in the belief that Bank Nifty will continue to outperform the Nifty and that traders would earn higher absolute gains than they would have through options, market analysts said.
The bet is that the 37,000-37,300 level, which held despite tensions in the Taiwan strait, would act as strong support, with potential upside through 38,500. Markets have priced in a 25-50 bps repo rate hike by the MPC, and traders believe the rally would continue after the policy.