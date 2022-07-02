Nifty week ahead: The market remained resilient despite lots of headwinds where headline indices Nifty and Sensex managed to close with gain for the second straight week. There is selling exhaustion at lower levels as the market is bouncing back from every intraday dip amid lots of headwinds like a fall in global markets, rupee weakness, and a windfall tax on domestic refineries companies. FIIs are still selling but the momentum has come down significantly, therefore, bulls will look for a relief rally if global markets remain stable. Amid all crude oil prices, the dollar index and rupee movement will other dominating factors.

