Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bumble investors should be more thankful

Bumble investors should be more thankful

REUTERS
2 min read . 04:00 PM IST LAURA FORMAN, The Wall Street Journal

With a fully diluted market value of around $6.6 billion--less than 17% of Match’s--dating app is starting to look undervalued

Bumble Inc. may never have the broad appeal of dating giant Match Group, Inc., but it is looking more lovable. Since going public in February, its share price has dropped 54% from where it opened on its first day of trading. Over just the last three months, it is down 36%, while Match’s share price has fallen less than 2%.

Bumble Inc. may never have the broad appeal of dating giant Match Group, Inc., but it is looking more lovable. Since going public in February, its share price has dropped 54% from where it opened on its first day of trading. Over just the last three months, it is down 36%, while Match’s share price has fallen less than 2%.

Bumble was founded to turn dating on its head, empowering women to make the first move in an attempt to curb aggressive or unwanted advances from men online. The “woke" message resonated with investors initially but, including the lesser buzzed-about Badoo, Bumble has just two dating apps compared with Match’s more than 10 brands. A survey earlier this year from Evercore ISI found that, of males and females using both apps, a significantly higher percentage of both groups were more satisfied with Tinder.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bumble was founded to turn dating on its head, empowering women to make the first move in an attempt to curb aggressive or unwanted advances from men online. The “woke" message resonated with investors initially but, including the lesser buzzed-about Badoo, Bumble has just two dating apps compared with Match’s more than 10 brands. A survey earlier this year from Evercore ISI found that, of males and females using both apps, a significantly higher percentage of both groups were more satisfied with Tinder.

For a company that needs to get investors more excited about its potential today, it probably didn’t help that Bumble spent time touting the role it could play in the metaverse on its most recent earnings call—an opportunity still years away. After talking a big game around its IPO, Bumble should have learned by now to stop fantasizing about what it can be and focus on what it already is.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

How Christie’s is pitching its expansion from Picassos ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

With a fully diluted market value of around $6.6 billion, though—less than 17% of Match’s—Bumble is starting to look undervalued. As of the third quarter, Bumble had nearly 18% as many payers as Match, and its subscribers might be more valuable. Bumble’s average revenue per paying user in that period was nearly $23, growing 18.5% year on year. That compares with Match’s revenue per payer of just over $16, growing 8% year-on-year.

In the third quarter, App Annie data show Bumble’s world-wide downloads grew 20% year on year across iOS and Google Play, while downloads for Match’s Tinder and Hinge fell. Bumble reported revenue for its namesake app grew 39% in the third quarter year-on-year, suggesting more people who are downloading the app are opting to pay for it. The Bumble app now has two tiers of subscriptions. The company has said new users are adopting the higher priced tier at a rate upward of 70%. It launched a second-tier subscription for Badoo late in the third quarter, which should help to bolster that app’s revenue.

Data from Apptopia show average downloads and sessions for October and November are trending higher for both Badoo and Bumble apps than what they averaged in the third quarter on a monthly basis. Sessions, which Apptopia has found to be highly correlated with subscribers for Match Group in the past, appear to be growing faster for the Bumble app than for Tinder thus far in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis.

Settling for Bumble today never felt so safe.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!