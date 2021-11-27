Bumble investors should be more thankful

In the third quarter, App Annie data show Bumble’s world-wide downloads grew 20% year on year across iOS and Google Play, while downloads for Match’s Tinder and Hinge fell. Bumble reported revenue for its namesake app grew 39% in the third quarter year-on-year, suggesting more people who are downloading the app are opting to pay for it. The Bumble app now has two tiers of subscriptions. The company has said new users are adopting the higher priced tier at a rate upward of 70%. It launched a second-tier subscription for Badoo late in the third quarter, which should help to bolster that app’s revenue.