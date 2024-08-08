Hello User
Bumble stock crashes 33%, set to lose $350 billion in market value after dating app trims 2024 revenue guidance

Bumble stock crashes 33%, set to lose $350 billion in market value after dating app trims 2024 revenue guidance

Nikita Prasad

  • Bumble stock crashes 39%, set to lose $350 billion in market value after dating app trims 2024 revenue guidance

Bumble stock crashed 33 per cent. (In Picture: The display outside the Nasdaq MarketSite is pictured as the dating app operator Bumble Inc. (BMBL) made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange during the company's IPO in New York City, New York, US, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Bumble shares slumped nearly 36% to a fresh record low after the women-centric dating app slashed its annual sales growth forecast and paused some revenue-generation efforts, turning the spotlight on the pace of a turnaround.

Last trading at $5.11, the $1 billion company was set to lose more than $350 million in market value. The fortunes of Bumble have turned since its $14 billion blockbuster Nasdaq debut in 2021 dating app operators grapple with a post-pandemic decline in growth.

The Austin, Texas-based company said late Wednesday that 2024 revenue will gain by 1% to 2% from a year earlier. It had previously forecast growth of as much as 11%, and Wall Street was expecting 8.4%, based on estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Second-quarter results also largely missed forecasts.

Revenue for the period ended June 30 increased 3.4% to $268.6 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $273.2 million. The number of users paying for Bumble — an important metric for investors — rose 14.7% to 2.8 million, in line with Wall Street estimates.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
