Sat Kartar Shopping IPO listing: Sat Kartar Shopping shares made a strong debut on Friday, January 17, listing at ₹153.90 on NSE SME, a massive premium of 90 percent over the issue price of ₹81.

Sat Kartar Shopping's SME initial public offering (IPO), valued at ₹33.80 crore, was open for subscription from January 10 to January 14. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹77-81 per equity share.

Following the three days of bidding, Sat Kartar Shopping IPO closed with exemplary demand, garnering 332.78 times bids. The IPO received bids for 92.43 crore shares against 27.77 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment was booked 250.35 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 808.3 times. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers quota was bid 124.75 times on the 3 days of bidding.

About the IPO Sat Kartar Shopping SME IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 41.73 lakh shares with no offer for sale component. Retail investors could apply with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1.29 lakh.

Sat Kartar Shopping raised ₹9.55 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO on January 9, 2024.

The primary objectives of the issue include funding expenses related to unidentified acquisitions, whether in India or abroad, as well as covering marketing and advertisement costs. Additionally, the proceeds will be utilized to support capital expenditures, invest in technology advancements, and address general corporate purposes. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to meet the expenses associated with the issue.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sat Kartar Shopping IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO is Prabhat Financial Services Ltd.

About the Company Established in June 2012, Sat Kartar Shopping Limited is an Ayurveda-focused healthcare company dedicated to providing natural wellness solutions. The company specializes in therapeutic and lifestyle products rooted in traditional Ayurvedic practices, aiming to promote healthier living.