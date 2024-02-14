Buoyant on industrials, financial, real estate, infra, says Jiten Doshi of Enam AMC
8 min read 14 Feb 2024, 08:47 AM ISTAbeer Ray
We remain buoyant on sectors like financials, aspirational consumption, industrials, consumer discretionary, capital goods, real estate, and infrastructure to participate this year also.
Unlike most of the world markets, India is blessed with proactive regulators when it comes to each segment, be it insurance, capital markets, or banking, says Jiten Doshi, Co-Founder and CIO, Enam AMC.
