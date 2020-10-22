Burger King files for IPO, looks to raise 542 crore via fresh issue of shares

Burger King India Ltd., one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant chains in the country filed its draft prospectus for an initial public offering ( IPO ) with markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The IPO, a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale, looks to raise ₹542 crore as fresh capital while its promoter—QSR Asia Pte Ltd will partially exit via an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares.

The firm plans to use net proceeds from the fresh capital to roll out new restaurants in the country. It plans to have about 700 restaurants, including sub-franchised outlets by December 31, 2026, which has recently been extended by one year from December 31, 2025 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to its draft prospectus.

COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the popular food chain. "While we cannot currently estimate the duration or future negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or our sub-franchisees, we expect the negative effects to continue into the third quarter of Fiscal 2021," the draft prospectus mentioned.

The promoter entity QSR Asia counts F&B Singapore, BK AsiaPac, RV Services Pte. Ltd. and Ajay Kaul, senior director at F&B Asia Ventures Ltd as its shareholders.

Investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial have been appointed to advise the company on the IPO.

Burger King India has 261 restaurants including eight sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants across 57 cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Kochi, according to its draft prospectus.

The company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India during the first five years of operations based on number of restaurants.

Earlier, the company had filed draft papers with Sebi in November 2019 to raise ₹400 crore through fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia. It has increased the size of the fresh issue.

The regulator has given relaxation till 31 March, 2021 to companies in respect of filing of fresh offer document in case of increase or decrease of issue size by 50%.





