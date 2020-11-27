Burger King India sets 59-60 price band for 810 crore IPO

MUMBAI : Private equity firm Everstone Group promoted Burger King India Ltd on Friday set the price band at ₹59-60 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) which is slated for launch on 2 December.

The proposed IPO will see the company raise ₹810 crore, comprising a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹450 crore, while the promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd will sell up to 60 million shares, aggregating to ₹360 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Burger King India will use the funds to roll out of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants by way of - repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings of the company obtained for setting up of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and capital expenditure incurred for setting up of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants, the company said in its red herring prospectus.

The company has also raised a pre-IPO funding of ₹92 crore from public markets investor Amansa Investments Ltd. Shares were allotted to Amansa at a price of ₹58.5 per share.

