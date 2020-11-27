Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Burger King India sets 59-60 price band for 810 crore IPO
Photo: AP

Burger King India sets 59-60 price band for 810 crore IPO

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • The proposed IPO will see the company raise 810 crore, comprising a fresh issue of shares amounting to 450 crore, while the promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd will sell up to 60 million shares, aggregating to 360 crore at the upper end of the price band

MUMBAI : Private equity firm Everstone Group promoted Burger King India Ltd on Friday set the price band at 59-60 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) which is slated for launch on 2 December.

The proposed IPO will see the company raise 810 crore, comprising a fresh issue of shares amounting to 450 crore, while the promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd will sell up to 60 million shares, aggregating to 360 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Burger King India will use the funds to roll out of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants by way of - repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings of the company obtained for setting up of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and capital expenditure incurred for setting up of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants, the company said in its red herring prospectus.

The company has also raised a pre-IPO funding of 92 crore from public markets investor Amansa Investments Ltd. Shares were allotted to Amansa at a price of 58.5 per share.

