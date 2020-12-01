Burger King IPO a top buy on attractive valuations, say analysts

The company’s revenue registered a CAGR of 50% over FY2018-FY2020 to ₹841.7 crore, largely driven by significant store addition in the past two years (from 88 stores in FY2018 to 260 stores in FY2020). Further, same-store- sales growth (SSSG) stood at 12.2% and 29.2%, respectively, in FY2018 and FY2019, which also helped in achieving strong revenue growth in the past two years. Gross margin of the company improved from 62.0% in FY2018 to 64.2% in FY2020.