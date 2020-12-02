Burger King IPO: Analysts recommend subscribe

The IPO of Burger King India (BKI), fast growing international QSR chain in India will open for subscription today, on December 2. The issue size is ₹810 crore, out of which ₹450 crore is fresh issue. ICICI Securities has given a subscribe rating to the issue citing that Burger King India is benefiting from reduced competition from unorganised smaller local restaurants due to Covid related disruptions and expansion of food delivery businesses, the company is well positioned to expand its footprint in India.

"We believe BKI would be able to capture the growth largely aided by changing habits of eating out/ordering outside food. The company was quick to scale up its operating margins to double digit in the last two years. However, it is still making a loss at the bottomline level due to high depreciation provision. We have a 'subscribe' recommendation on the stock," says Sanjay Manyal, research analyst, ICICI Securities.

The issue with a price band of ₹59-60 will close for subscription on December 4.

Analysts find the issue priced at attractive discounts. Burger King peer Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at 8.7 EV/sales on FY20 basis.

"Its outlets are young and we believe majority of the Indian people prefers Jubilant - Pizza over burger sold by Burger King. So Burger King has priced its issue at a significant discount compared to Jubilant Foodworks, so looking at the valuation and the growth the company is expected to do in the future, the issue is looking attractive to us at the first look," says Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.

Burger King India started its operations in 2014 and within five years established 261 restaurants across major cities. Burger King India (BKI) grew at a faster pace in the last five years by mainly leveraging the disruption at McDonalds franchise in North India. The company has a well defined restaurant rollout plan to open 700 restaurants across geographies by 2026. The proceeds from the IPO would be sufficient to open 190 new stores until 2023.

ICICI Securities believes BKI is well positioned to benefit from the expansion of food delivery apps in smaller cities and towns. "The company would be able to open smaller stores that would be largely deliveries and takeaways stores. This would reduce the operational, lease & other related cost attached to larger stores. The average size of a Burger King Store is 1300-1400 sq ft that is almost half of an average McDonald’s store (2600-3200 sq ft)," says Manyal.

