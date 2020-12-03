Burger King IPO subscribed nearly 5 times on day 2 so far

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹450 crore and offer for sale of Rs360 crore by promoters. Private Equity firm Everstone Capital via its investment vehicle QSR Asia Pte Ltd, promoter entity owns 94.34% stake in the company and post IPO its stake will be reduced to 60.1%. The company did pre-IPO placement of Rs150 crore through rights issue and preferential allotment to Amansa Investments.