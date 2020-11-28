Burger King issue looks attractive: Angel broking

Burger King peer Jubilant Foodworks is currently trading at 8.7 EV/sales on FY20 basis. Burger King won't get such a premium valuation as Jubilant Foodworks as it does not have a profitability track record like Jubilant, says the brokerage. "Its outlets are young and we believe majority of the Indian people prefers Jubilant - Pizza over burger sold by Burger King. So Burger King has priced its issue at a significant discount compared to Jubilant Foodworks, so looking at the valuation and the growth the company is expected to do in the future, the issue is looking attractive to us at the first look," says Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.