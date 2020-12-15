Burger King shares hit 20% upper circuit, up 177% from issue price

MUMBAI: Shares of Burger King India Ltd on Tuesday extended gains and hit the 20% upper circuit amid higher volumes. The stock hit a fresh record high of ₹166.05.

MUMBAI: Shares of Burger King India Ltd on Tuesday extended gains and hit the 20% upper circuit amid higher volumes. The stock hit a fresh record high of ₹166.05.

On Monday, the scrip had doubled after listing on the exchanges, closing at ₹138.40 apiece, nearly 131% premium to its issue price of ₹60 a share.

On Monday, the scrip had doubled after listing on the exchanges, closing at ₹138.40 apiece, nearly 131% premium to its issue price of ₹60 a share. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The stock is now up 176.75% from its issue price.

Also Read: Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore bought 2.43 million and 2.5 million shares, respectively, of Burger King on Monday via open market transaction, according to NSE bulk deals data. Shares were bought at ₹112.79 and 130.28 apiece, respectively.

Burger King operates 268 restaurants spread across 17 states/union territories and 57 cities and enjoys exclusive National Master Franchisee Rights in India till December 2039, with an obligation to develop and open at least 700 restaurants by December 2026.