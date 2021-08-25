After making a dream debut at Indian stock market in December 2020, Burger King share price has been on the down side as it has shed near 2.5 per cent in 2021. However, for the last two trade sessions, the quick service restaurant chains counter has given sharp upside movement by rising from ₹149 close price on Monday to ₹169 mark today — logging around 13 per cent rise from Tuesday to till date. According to stock market experts, rise in Burger King shares was expected as the company had given strong Q1FY22 results despite second wave of Covid-19. They said that the stock may become highly bullish if it manages to breach and sustain above ₹190 levels.

Highlighting the reasons for Burger King share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Despite Covid-19 restriction on the restaurant business, Burger King has reported strong Q1 FY2021-22 results. IT reported 289 per cent year on Year (YoY) sales growth, which is remarkable. When the unlock activities are fast accelerating, this performance is expected to further go northward and hence we are witnessing some upside movement in the stock."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities went on to add that the market is expecting strong rise in revenue generation of the company and advised investors to buy Burger King shares for the long-term as the stock is at discounted price due to the outbreak of Covid-19 immediately after its listing.

Unveiling investment strategy in Burger King; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Burger King is rising as the market is witnessing rebound in its share price. It has strong support at ₹155 while its immediate support stands at ₹161. The stock has been trading in the range of ₹160 to ₹190 and it can give a strong breakout after breaching and sustaining above ₹190 hurdle. Those, who hold Burger King shares are advised to maintain their position holding stop loss at ₹155 while fresh buying is advised only above ₹190." He said that breakout in Burger King can be expected once the stock closed above ₹190. So, those who want to buy this stock should wait till the stock closes above ₹190.

