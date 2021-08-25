Burger King shares jump 13% in two days. Should you buy at current levels?

Unveiling investment strategy in Burger King; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Burger King is rising as the market is witnessing rebound in its share price. It has strong support at ₹155 while its immediate support stands at ₹161. The stock has been trading in the range of ₹160 to ₹190 and it can give a strong breakout after breaching and sustaining above ₹190 hurdle. Those, who hold Burger King shares are advised to maintain their position holding stop loss at ₹155 while fresh buying is advised only above ₹190." He said that breakout in Burger King can be expected once the stock closed above ₹190. So, those who want to buy this stock should wait till the stock closes above ₹190.

