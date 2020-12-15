Burger King shares make whopper debut

“At its current market price, Burger King is valued at 5.7 times FY20 price/sales and 17.3 times FY20 P/BV (price to book value), which fully captures its strong brand positioning, robust store expansion plans and the bright growth prospects of the quick-service restaurant industry in India. However, given its weak financials, the valuation seems a little stretched versus players such as Jubilant Food and Westlife Development," Motilal Oswal said in a note.