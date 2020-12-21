Burger King shares surge today as roller coaster ride continues

The roller-coaster ride in Burger King shares continued this week. On BSE, Burger King shares surged as much as 8% to ₹175. Currently, they were trading at ₹170. So far during the day, Burger King shares traded in the range of ₹175 to ₹145.35 as compared to the previous close of ₹161.45.

The roller-coaster ride in Burger King shares continued this week. On BSE, Burger King shares surged as much as 8% to ₹175. Currently, they were trading at ₹170. So far during the day, Burger King shares traded in the range of ₹175 to ₹145.35 as compared to the previous close of ₹161.45.

Burger King shares had made a strong debut on December 14, more than doubling over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹60 apiece. Then in the next two days, they were locked in 20% upper circuit before seeing profit-taking. Thereafter on Thursday and Friday, they were locked in 10% lower circuit.

Analysts attributed the sudden fall in Burger King shares to profit booking after sharp upmove since listing.

Shares of as Westlife Development Limited, which holds the master franchise for McDonalds in western and southern India, were down flat today at ₹427.

The broader markets also saw some profit-taking today. BSE midcap and smallcap indices were down 0.9% and 0.7% respectively.

Burger King India's ₹810 crore IPO was subscribed a massive 156.65 times earlier this month. The quick-service restaurant chain currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest is owned by the company.

Mirroring massive investor response to Burger King IPO, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 198 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday. The IPO of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday.