Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Burger King shares surge today as roller coaster ride continues
Burger King India shares rose as much as 8% today

Burger King shares surge today as roller coaster ride continues

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Burger King shares had made a strong debut on December 14

The roller-coaster ride in Burger King shares continued this week. On BSE, Burger King shares surged as much as 8% to 175. Currently, they were trading at 170. So far during the day, Burger King shares traded in the range of 175 to 145.35 as compared to the previous close of 161.45.

This gave Burger King a market cap of 6,442 crore.

Burger King shares had made a strong debut on December 14, more than doubling over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 60 apiece. Then in the next two days, they were locked in 20% upper circuit before seeing profit-taking. Thereafter on Thursday and Friday, they were locked in 10% lower circuit.

Analysts attributed the sudden fall in Burger King shares to profit booking after sharp upmove since listing.

Shares of as Westlife Development Limited, which holds the master franchise for McDonalds in western and southern India, were down flat today at 427.

The broader markets also saw some profit-taking today. BSE midcap and smallcap indices were down 0.9% and 0.7% respectively.

Burger King India's 810 crore IPO was subscribed a massive 156.65 times earlier this month. The quick-service restaurant chain currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest is owned by the company.

Mirroring massive investor response to Burger King IPO, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 198 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday. The IPO of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday.

