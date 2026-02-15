Burman family-backed Religare Enterprises share price to be in focus on Monday after demerger update — Details here

Burman family-backed Religare Enterprises' share price is set to be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 16 February 2026, following the company's announcement of its demerger update, according to an exchange filing on Saturday, 14 February.

Religare Enterprises share price Religare Enterprises share price closed 3.54% lower at ₹243.50 after Friday's stock market session last week, compared to ₹252.43 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

Shares of Religare have given stock market investors more than 264% returns on their investment in the last five years and 57% returns in the last three years, NSE data showed. The company's stock has risen 2.03% in the last one-year period.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Religare stock has lost 1.76% so far in 2026, and is trading 0.90% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Religare Enterprises shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹295 on 24 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹202.52 on 9 May 2025, according to the exchange data. The NSE data also showed that the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹8,053.88 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 13 February 2026.

