Burman family raises stake in Religare to 25%, buys 3.6% additional stake for ₹277 crore via bulk deal
The shares were acquired within the price range of ₹233.94-233.99 apiece, taking the combined deal size to ₹277.48 crore, according to bulk deal data.
Dabur India promoter Burman family on Wednesday, January 31, bought a 3.6 per cent stake in diversified financial services group Religare Enterprises for ₹277 crore through open market transactions. The three entities -- Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises and M B Finmart -- of the Burman family acquired the shares of Religare Enterprises on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
