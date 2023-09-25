Burman family to raise stake in Religare via $255 million open offer1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
The offer price of ₹235 per share represents a premium of 21.91% over the stock's closing price on September 23
Mumbai: Burman family firms MB Finmart Pvt Ltd, Puran Associates Pvt Ltd, VIC Enterprises Pvt Ltd, and Milky Investment & Trading Company have announced an open offer to acquire up to 26% in Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) for ₹2,116 crore. The offer price of ₹235 per share represents a premium of 21.91% over the stock's closing price on September 23.
