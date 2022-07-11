Businesses urge SEC to consider mergers in climate-disclosure rule

The company has for years voluntarily provided disclosures on certain emissions, but it takes time to incorporate an acquired business into existing reporting frameworks, Ms. Glaser said. Etsy, which in July 2021 completed the $1.6 billion acquisition of U.K.-based shopping app Depop, is still working on integrating the company into its reporting on environmental, social and governance issues, the CFO said. “We do need some time to be able to get the reporting processes up and running, to be able to audit them and get them into our public filings," Ms. Glaser said, referring to acquisition targets.

