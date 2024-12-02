A high ROCE indicates that a company makes a sizable profit on every penny invested into the business. Generally, companies that operate in traditionally defensive sectors such as consumer staples, information technology and insurance offer a high ROCE. Such companies are generally less affected by changes in economic growth as they deal in essential products and services that have almost no correlation to economic swings. These companies not only excel in using their capital to generate robust returns but also operate in sectors with favourable growth trends, making them attractive investment opportunities.