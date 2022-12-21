Buy and sell: 4 sugar stocks dip on bulk deals; 3 of them are multibaggers

Two of the four sugar stocks had touched a new 52-week high on December 19th. On Monday, there was a strong upside in sugar stocks after the 48th GST council meeting where the Centre announced its target to double ethanol blending from existing from 10% to around 18-20% by end of 2023. Also, the government reduced the GST rate on ethanol for blending to 5% from the earlier 18%. These developments stirred optimism in sugar stocks.