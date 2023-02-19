Buy IRB Infra post net profit up 94% in Q3 and & 10:1 stock split declaration?
- The leading integrated and first global infrastructure developer in the highways industry is IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
The leading integrated and first global infrastructure developer in the highways industry is IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. The firm posted a net profit of Rs. 141 crores in Q3FY23 as opposed to Rs. 73 crores in the same quarter last year, a 94% YoY growth. A 5% YoY increase from Rs. 1,498 crores in the corresponding quarter of FY22 brought the total income for the same period to Rs. 1,570 crores. In comparison to Q3FY22, when IRB Infra's EBITDA was ₹957 Cr, it was ₹801 Cr in Q3FY23, a decline of 16%. The firm reported a 36% YoY growth in toll revenue in January of this year, going from ₹276.44 crores in the same month last year to ₹374.81 crores.
