Buy IRB Infra post net profit up 94% in Q3 and & 10:1 stock split declaration?

The research analysts of HDFC Securities said “IRB reported revenue/EBITDA/APAT of INR 15.1/7.4/1.4bn, (behind)/ahead of our estimates by (0.5)/7.1/32%. EBITDA margin came in at 49.2%, beating our estimate of 45.7%. Consequently, APAT came in at INR 1.4bn (+94.5%/+3.2x YoY/QoQ a 32% beat). IRB refinanced the project loan for another private InvIT SPV through the issuance of NCDs with fixed coupon rate of 8.9% p.a. As of Dec’22, the order book (OB) stood at INR 191.2bn (~3.2x of FY23E revenue). The consolidated gross debt reduced to INR 126.7bn vs. INR 127.1bn, as of Sep’22. IRB expects to infuse equity of INR 2/7/2bn in Q4FY23/FY24/FY25. It guided for order inflow (OI) of INR 60-80bn for Q4FY23 and a construction revenue of INR 45bn for FY23. We maintain ADD rating on the stock with an increased SOTP target price of INR 306/sh as we roll forward to Dec-24 estimates. EPS change is reflective of a better margin on improved toll."