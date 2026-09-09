'Buy' Jain Resource Recycling for 25% upside, says ICICI Securities; check share price target

Stock to buy: Jain Resource Recycling Limited share price snapped its two-day winning streak and ended lower on Wednesday, September 9. The minor decline is unlikely to dent the stock’s growth outlook. Brokerages are bullish on the diversified metal stock. The company is at a pivotal stage of its growth journey, and has carved out a niche as a multi-metal recycling platform, noted ICICI Securities in its report indicating nearly 25% upside in the stock valuation.

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JRRL is breaking new ground as it is evolving from a volume-led recycler into an integrated circular-multi metals platform with an aim to augment value-capture per tonne.

Jain Resource Recycling share price prediction The next phase of JRRL earnings is likely to depend on its copper downstream integration, sweating of existing assets and a structurally better product mix. The company's interesting product mix has created a distinct core to scale the business while limiting directional commodity price exposure, as per ICICI Securities report.

Despite a diverse product portfolio, copper will remain the key driving force behind the company’s growth trajectory. “We have built in a 23% volume CAGR for the copper division over FY26-29E driven by a ramp up of JRRL’s existing capacity (utilisation was ~65% in FY26) and the C&Y JV (meaningful contribution FY28E onwards),” noted the brokerage in its report.

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Jain Resource Recycling share price target The brokerage initiated a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹350 per share. “We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a target price of INR 350, based on 23x FY29E EPS,” read the ICICI Securities report. The JRRL’s transition towards higher-value copper products, improving utlisation across businesses and strengthening feedstock integration would help drive growth and sustainability of earnings over next three financial years.

Jain Resource Recycling share price trend The stock closed 0.32% lower at ₹295.7 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹10,204.19 crore on Wednesday, September 9. The stock has delivered 4.7% return in last seven days. The company scrip has declined around 19% in three months and around 29.8% in six months. JRR stock touched its 52-week high of ₹593.95 per share on May 8, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹247.80 per share on October 1, 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.