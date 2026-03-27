Buy low, sell high isn’t working like it used to. Here’s what is.

The results show that the standard contrarian rebalancing strategy of selling winners and buying losers holds up well over time, but we are in anything but ordinary times. In recent years, it has lost its edge, especially in tech, when momentum has carried the day. That much is clear from the Roundhill Magnificent Seven exchange-traded fund, which is up some 130% since spring 2023, despite its year-to-date declines. Betting against Nvidia has also been a fool’s errand in the past three years.