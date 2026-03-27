Everyone loves an underdog, but doing so may have been costly recently.
Buy low, sell high isn’t working like it used to. Here’s what is.
SummaryA traditional buy-low, sell-high strategy has struggled in recent years as momentum-driven markets reward winners, according to Trivariate Research.
Everyone loves an underdog, but doing so may have been costly recently.
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