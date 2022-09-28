Buy on dips market only for long-term investors, say experts

A buy-on-dips market for long-term investors. The BFSI space is good for buying on dips. With Brent oil below $90 a barrel and gold behaving, two of India’s largest imports, we see some silver linings in the dark clouds formed since the US Fed indicated an aggressive rate tightening cycle. The volatility will continue for a while and FIIs might scurry to the safety of US bonds, but domestic investors can lap up as they did in the falling market between the record high of 18604 in October 2021 to the 52-week low of 15183 in June 2022. Since then market rose almost 18% and FIIs turned net buyers in July and August. A similar thing can play out if the volatility persists. Top picks include SBI and ICICI.