Buy or sell, 10 April 2026: Gift Nifty signals gap-up opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 10 April 2026: Following weak global market sentiments after Israel's attack on Lebanon, the Indian stock market ended red after a volatile session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 222 points and closed at 23,775. The BSE Sensex shed 931 points and closed at 76,631, while the Bank Nifty index nosedived 882 points and closed at 54,821.
On the sectoral front, metals stood out as relative outperformers, advancing strongly despite the broader weakness. The move appears to be driven by improving earnings expectations and supportive trends in global metal prices, particularly benefiting export-oriented companies. This selective strength reflects a shift towards sectors with clearer earnings visibility even in a volatile environment.
Indian markets are set to open on a firm note, with the Gift Nifty indicating a start above the 23,900 mark, supported by positive global cues. Strength in US markets, where the Dow extended its rally, and in broadly positive Asian markets reflect continued optimism around the fragile US–Iran ceasefire.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market's undertone is cautious. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the 50-stock index would need to stabilise and consolidate near the 23500-24000 band to strengthen bulls' conviction.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index found resistance near the 24,000 zone and slipped, with profit booking seen to end below the 23,800 level. Uncertainties still loom, and sentiment remains cautious.
“The Nifty 50 index would need to stabilise and consolidate near the 23,500-24,000 band to establish conviction and clarity for further positive moves in the coming days. The index would have the important resistance near the 24,300 level, while on the downside, the 23,000 zone would be the near-term support as of now,” said Parekh.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index witnessed resistance near the 55,700 zone and erased the gains with profit booking seen to slip down and close the session near the 54,800 level with sentiment still gripped with a cautious approach, with the 53,500 level positioned as the important support zone from the current level.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell for intraday trading: IEX, PB Fintech, and HFCL.
1] IEX: Buy at ₹128, Target ₹132, Stop Loss ₹126;
2] PB Fintech: Buy at ₹1480, Target ₹1520, Stop Loss ₹1470; and
3] HFCL: Buy at ₹78, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹77.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.